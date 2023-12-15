Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Price Target Increased by 22.46% to 4.92

The average one-year price target for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been revised to 4.92 / share. This is an increase of 22.46% from the prior estimate of 4.02 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.50 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 619.10% from the latest reported closing price of 0.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atara Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRA is 0.05%, a decrease of 13.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 97,357K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 9,774K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,668K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,720K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,399K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,284K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 6,291K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 6,281K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,048K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 18.34% over the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.(@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With its lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel® in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients' lives is its mission and it will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and its leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.