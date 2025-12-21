Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Price Target Increased by 15.69% to 20.06

The average one-year price target for Atara Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGS:ATRA) has been revised to $20.06 / share. This is an increase of 15.69% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from the latest reported closing price of $17.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atara Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRA is 0.03%, an increase of 37.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 1,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 573K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 442K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 120K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 116K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 63.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 123.67% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

