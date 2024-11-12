Atara Biotherapeutics Advances with Strategic Partnerships

Atara Biotherapeutics ( (ATRA) ) has provided an announcement.
Atara Biotherapeutics is making significant strides in its immunotherapy platform, highlighted by the Phase 1 trial enrollment for ATA3219 targeting Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and anticipated FDA approval of tab-cel in early 2025. The company’s strategic partnership with Pierre Fabre is pivotal, potentially resulting in a substantial milestone payment upon tab-cel’s approval. With a strong cash position and reduced operating expenses, Atara is well-positioned for future growth, focusing on advancing its innovative CAR T-cell therapies in oncology and autoimmune diseases.
