Atara Biotherapeutics Advances with Strategic Partnerships

November 12, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

Atara Biotherapeutics ( (ATRA) ) has provided an announcement.

Atara Biotherapeutics is making significant strides in its immunotherapy platform, highlighted by the Phase 1 trial enrollment for ATA3219 targeting Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and anticipated FDA approval of tab-cel in early 2025. The company’s strategic partnership with Pierre Fabre is pivotal, potentially resulting in a substantial milestone payment upon tab-cel’s approval. With a strong cash position and reduced operating expenses, Atara is well-positioned for future growth, focusing on advancing its innovative CAR T-cell therapies in oncology and autoimmune diseases.

