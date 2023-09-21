Atara (ATRA) Up 11% on Regulatory Update From Blood Cancer Study

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA announced an important update regarding the regulatory pathway for the impending biologics license application (BLA) submission for the company’s lead product candidate, tabelecleucel (tab-cel), in the United States.

Per the press release, Atara and the FDA have reached an alignment regarding the analytical comparability between manufacturing process versions of tab-cel. This alignment allows ATRA to include data regarding different process versions of tab-cel, from its pivotal phase III ALLELE study of the candidate, in the regulatory filing seeking approval for the same.

ATRA expects the BLA submission for tab-cel in the second quarter of 2024, which will include the latest tab-cel pivotal ALLELE study data.

Tab-cel is the company’s novel T-cell immunotherapy, which is currently being evaluated in the late-stage ALLELE study, for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD).

EBV+ PTLD is a rare hematologic malignancy (blood cancer) with a high mortality rate and occurs after patients undergo transplantation when their T-cell immune responses are compromised by immunosuppression.

EBV+ PTLD impacts two types of patients — those who have undergone solid organ transplant (SOT) or allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT). The median survival of 0.7 months and 4.1 months for HCT and SOT patients, respectively, after failing standard-of-care treatment, is extremely poor. This represents a serious unmet medical need.

Tabelecleucel received marketing authorization from the European Commission in December 2022, as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged two years and older with relapsed or refractory EBV+ PTLD who have received at least one prior therapy. It is currently marketed in the EU under the brand name, Ebvallo.

Atara is also looking to expand tab-cel’s indication. The company’s phase II multi-cohort study is currently evaluating tab-cel in other EBV-associated diseases, expecting to report top-line results in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Beside tab-cel, Atara has other candidates in its pipeline, which are currently under early-stage development in cancer and autoimmune disease indications.

