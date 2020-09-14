Atara (ATRA) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.1% in Session

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $11.92 to $14.83 in the past one-month time frame.



The move came after the company reported encouraging results regarding the Phase 1a Study of ATA188 for the treatment of progressive forms of multiple sclerosis.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Atara currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Investors interested in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry may consider Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

