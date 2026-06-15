Atara Announces Departure Of Carol Gallagher As Director, Brian Cherry To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the departure of Carol Gallagher from its Board of Directors and appointed Brian Cherry to succeed her.

Brian brings more than 25 years of expertise from across the healthcare, industrial, business services, financial services, and consumer product industries.

He has contributed as a board member to the U.S. Air Force Academy Foundation and the Undergraduate Financial Aid Leadership Council.

Atara shares closed Friday at $10.41, down 0.48%.

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