BioTech
ATRA

Atara Announces Departure Of Carol Gallagher As Director, Brian Cherry To Succeed

June 15, 2026 — 05:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the departure of Carol Gallagher from its Board of Directors and appointed Brian Cherry to succeed her.

Brian brings more than 25 years of expertise from across the healthcare, industrial, business services, financial services, and consumer product industries.

He has contributed as a board member to the U.S. Air Force Academy Foundation and the Undergraduate Financial Aid Leadership Council.

Atara shares closed Friday at $10.41, down 0.48%.

For more such biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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