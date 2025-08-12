Markets

Atalaya Mining Q2 Profit Rises

August 12, 2025 — 03:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Atalaya Mining (ATYM.L) reported second quarter profit after tax of 29.6 million euros compared to 14.5 million euros, prior year. Basic earnings per share, in cents, was 21.1 compared to 10.8. EBITDA was 55.1 million euros compared to 26.4 million euros, last year.

Second quarter revenues were 124.1 million euros compared to 92.2 million euros, prior year. Copper production was 13,175 tonnes compared to 11,583 tonnes, last year.

Updated copper production guidance for fiscal 2025 is 49,000 - 52,000 tonnes, up from 48,000 - 52,000 tonnes.

