Atalaya Mining Copper (LSE:ATYM) Price Target Increased by 20.92% to 1,039.55

The average one-year price target for Atalaya Mining Copper (LSE:ATYM) has been revised to 1,039.55 GBX / share. This is an increase of 20.92% from the prior estimate of 859.71 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 GBX to a high of 1,312.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.12% from the latest reported closing price of 1,028.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atalaya Mining Copper. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATYM is 0.28%, an increase of 24.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.39% to 4,914K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 2,151K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares , representing a decrease of 31.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYM by 9.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 736K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYM by 18.02% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 348K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYM by 14.80% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 288K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares , representing an increase of 14.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYM by 37.32% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 248K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 18.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYM by 31.73% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

