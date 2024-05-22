Atalaya Mining CEO Exercises Options, Increases Stake

Atalaya Mining (GB:ATYM) has released an update.

Atalaya Mining PLC has issued 600,000 new shares following CEO Alberto Lavandeira’s exercise of share options, which are expected to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange on May 29, 2024. The CEO also sold 150,000 shares to cover tax liabilities from the transaction, with his ownership increasing to 0.63% of the company. These corporate activities reflect Atalaya’s ongoing operational and expansion efforts as a leading copper producer in Europe.

For further insights into GB:ATYM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.