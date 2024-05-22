News & Insights

Atalaya Mining CEO Exercises Options, Increases Stake

May 22, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

Atalaya Mining (GB:ATYM) has released an update.

Atalaya Mining PLC has issued 600,000 new shares following CEO Alberto Lavandeira’s exercise of share options, which are expected to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange on May 29, 2024. The CEO also sold 150,000 shares to cover tax liabilities from the transaction, with his ownership increasing to 0.63% of the company. These corporate activities reflect Atalaya’s ongoing operational and expansion efforts as a leading copper producer in Europe.

