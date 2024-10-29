Atalaya Mining Announces New Audit Committee Chair

News & Insights

Atalaya Mining (GB:ATYM) has released an update.

Atalaya Mining has announced a leadership change in its Board of Directors, appointing Carole Whittall as the new Chair of the Audit Committee, replacing Hussein Barma, who will remain a Non-Executive Director until his retirement in 2025. Atalaya is a European copper producer with significant operations in Spain, including the Proyecto Riotinto complex. The company’s shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol ATYM, attracting attention from investors interested in the mining sector.

