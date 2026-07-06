AtaiBeckley Doses Last Patient In VLS-01 Phase 2b Depression Trial; Topline Data Q4 2026

(RTTNews) - AtaiBeckley Inc. (ATAI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Monday reported the dosing of the final patient in the Phase 2b Elumina trial enrolling 156 patients, evaluating VLS-01 in treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

VLS-01 is a proprietary oral transmucosal film formulation of N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) developed by the company for the treatment of depression within two hours of administration in accordance with existing psychiatric treatment guidelines.

The Phase 2b Elumina trial is an international, multi-center, randomized, double-blind study that assessed the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of VLS-01 repeated dosing on patients with TRD.

The company plans to extend the Phase 3 trial to treat patients of major depressive disorder (MDD), as both TRD and MDD were found to have a significant mechanistic overlap.

Topline results from the Phase 2b Elumina trial are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

ATAI closed Thursday at $5.19, up 6.35%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $5.26, up 1.32%.

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