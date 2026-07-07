AtaiBeckley Completes VLS-01 Dosing in Phase IIb Depression Study

AtaiBeckley ATAI announced the completion of dosing the last patient in the phase IIb Elumina study evaluating VLS-01 for adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), marking an important operational milestone for the clinical program. The study enrolled 156 patients, with top-line efficacy and safety data expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

VLS-01 is an investigational, proprietary oral transmucosal film formulation of DMT designed to deliver rapid-acting antidepressant effects through agonism of multiple serotonin receptors. Unlike several psychedelic-based therapies that require prolonged treatment sessions, VLS-01 is designed to fit within a two-hour interventional psychiatry treatment model, potentially making it easier to integrate into existing healthcare settings.

ATAI’s Mid-Stage TRD Study Design for VLS-01 in Detail

AtaiBeckley’s phase IIb Elumina study is designed to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of repeated dosing of VLS-01 in adults with TRD. Patients were randomized equally to receive either VLS-01 buccal oral transmucosal film or placebo in a double-blind setting. The primary endpoint measures the placebo-adjusted change from baseline in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score at day 29. The MADRS is a 10-item questionnaire used to assess the severity of depressive symptoms in adults.

ATAI shares have rallied 21.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s 6.9% growth.



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Enrolled patients received two blinded administrations of VLS-01 or placebo spaced two weeks apart, followed by a 12-week placebo-controlled observation period to monitor depressive symptoms, safety and tolerability. Secondary and exploratory endpoints include changes in MADRS scores at weeks six and 14, Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale assessments, and additional safety evaluations.

After completing the placebo-controlled phase, all patients are re-randomized to receive one additional double-blind administration of VLS-01 at one of two dose strengths in a non-placebo-controlled treatment period. This extension is intended to characterize further the therapy's safety profile and efficacy across dose levels before final assessments are completed two weeks after the third administration.

ATAI’s Next Steps in the VLA-01 Development Program

Subject to supportive phase IIb results and regulatory discussions, AtaiBeckley intends to advance VLS-01 into a phase III program for major depressive disorder (MDD) rather than continuing development exclusively in TRD. The company believes the substantial mechanistic and clinical overlap between TRD and MDD provides a strong scientific rationale for expanding development into the broader patient population if efficacy is demonstrated in the Elumina study.

Beyond MDD, AtaiBeckley also sees generalized anxiety disorder as a potential follow-on indication for VLS-01. Its serotonergic mechanism, combined with the therapy's relatively short treatment duration, could make it suitable for patients who may require repeat treatment sessions over time. Top-line data from the Elumina study, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, will guide the program's next development steps.

Beyond VLS-01, AtaiBeckley is advancing multiple psychiatric programs designed to address different patient populations. Its lead candidate, BPL-003, a mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray, is in phase III development for TRD, while VLS-01 is being positioned as a complementary asset with a potential development pathway into the broader MDD population, subject to positive phase IIb results. Also, BPL-003 enjoys the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation in the United States for the TRD indication.

ATAI’s clinical pipeline also includes EMP-01, an (R)-MDMA HCl therapy, currently undergoing mid-stage development for social anxiety disorder. In addition, AtaiBeckley is pursuing a preclinical drug discovery program focused on novel non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2A receptor agonists for opioid use disorder and treatment-resistant depression, broadening its portfolio of interventional psychiatry therapies.

AtaiBeckley Inc Price and Consensus

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ATAI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AtaiBeckley currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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