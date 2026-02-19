AtaiBeckley Appoints Michael Faerm As New CFO

(RTTNews) - AtaiBeckley Inc (ATAI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced on Thursday, the appointment of Michael Faerm as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9, 2026.

Anne Johnson, who has been AtaiBeckley's Chief Financial Officer since 2024, will transition to the role of Chief Accounting Officer upon Faerm's appointment.

Faerm most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. and held senior finance leadership positions at Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. and Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.

ATAI closed Thursday's trading at $3.95, up $0.15 or 3.95 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.