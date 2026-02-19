Markets

AtaiBeckley Appoints Michael Faerm As New CFO

February 19, 2026 — 09:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - AtaiBeckley Inc (ATAI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced on Thursday, the appointment of Michael Faerm as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9, 2026.

Anne Johnson, who has been AtaiBeckley's Chief Financial Officer since 2024, will transition to the role of Chief Accounting Officer upon Faerm's appointment.

Faerm most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. and held senior finance leadership positions at Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. and Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.

ATAI closed Thursday's trading at $3.95, up $0.15 or 3.95 percent on the Nasdaq.

