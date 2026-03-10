BioTech

AtaiBeckley Advances BPL-003 Into Phase 3 For Treatment-Resistant Depression

March 10, 2026 — 07:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AtaiBeckley Inc. (ATAI) is moving forward with its pivotal Phase 3 program for BPL-003, a nasal spray therapy designed for patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The company confirmed the program is on track to begin in the second quarter of 2026, following supportive feedback from the U.S. FDA at its End-of-Phase 2 meeting.

A Breakthrough Candidate

BPL-003 has already earned Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is backed by encouraging Phase 2b data. In those studies, patients experienced:

•Rapid antidepressant effects observed within two days of dosing

•Durable improvements lasting up to eight weeks

•Higher response and remission rates observed after a second optional dose in the extension phase.

These results suggest the therapy could offer faster relief compared to current options, which often take weeks to show benefits.

Phase 3 Program Design

The upcoming Phase 3 trials, named ReConnection-1 and ReConnection-2, will each include:

•A 12-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study

•A 52-week open-label extension, allowing individualized retreatment based on patient needs

This design aims to evaluate both short-term efficacy and long-term safety, while giving patients flexibility in ongoing care.

AtaiBeckley is preparing for potential commercialization by aligning BPL-003 with existing interventional psychiatry workflows, similar to those used for Spravato. The therapy's short treatment window and intermittent dosing regimen are intended to make it easier for clinics to adopt without requiring in-session psychotherapy.

Beyond BPL-003, AtaiBeckley is progressing other candidates:

•EMP-01 (R-MDMA HCl) for social anxiety disorder, with positive Phase 2a results

•VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) for TRD, with topline Phase 2 data expected in the second half of 2026.

The company also reaffirmed its cash runway into early 2029, supporting long-term development plans.

ATAI has traded between $1.15 and $6.75 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $3.89, up 14.75%. In the pre-market the stock is up by 1.29%, at $3.94.

