Atai: Additional Research Needed To Further Characterize Therapeutic Potential Of KUR-101

(RTTNews) - atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) reported additional clinical data from the Kures Therapeutics Phase 1 trial of KUR-101 in healthy volunteers. KUR-101 was well tolerated and showed analgesic activity in two experimental pain models. An assessment of the respiratory impact of KUR-101 was inconclusive as the positive control, oxycodone, failed to separate from placebo, the company stated.

KUR-101, a deuterated derivative of mitragynine, is a low-potency, partial mu-opioid receptor agonist designed to produce therapeutic effects without clinically significant respiratory depression.

"As the data comparing the respiratory effects of KUR-101 to both oxycodone and placebo are inconclusive at this stage, additional research will be needed to further characterize the therapeutic potential of KUR-101," said Florian Brand, CEO and Co-Founder of atai.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.