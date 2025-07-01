$ATAI stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ATAI stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $90,803,914 of trading volume.

$ATAI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ATAI:

$ATAI insiders have traded $ATAI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT GROUP LTD. APEIRON has made 2 purchases buying 12,635,718 shares for an estimated $25,275,007 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SRINIVAS RAO (See Remarks) sold 75,418 shares for an estimated $101,814

SAHIL KIRPEKAR (Chief Business Officer) sold 48,563 shares for an estimated $65,560

ANNE NAGENGAST JOHNSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 33,545 shares for an estimated $45,285

GLENN FRANK SHORT (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 13,161 shares for an estimated $17,767

KEVIN JAMES CRAIG (Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,563 shares for an estimated $15,610

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ATAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $ATAI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ATAI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

