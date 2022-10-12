Markets
ATAI

Atai Says Early-stage Study Results Positive For Its KUR-101 For Treating Opioid Use Disorder

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) on Wednesday reported positive results from the early-stage study of its drug candidate, KUR-101 for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

Initial results from the Phase 1 study showed that single ascending oral dosing of KUR-101, an oral formulation of deuterated mitragynine, produced dose-dependent analgesia (pain relief). Changes in respiratory rate following treatment with KUR-101 were comparable to that of placebo-treated patients, the company said.

Topline results, including Part 2 comparing a single dose of KUR-101 to a single dose of oxycodone or placebo, are expected by the end of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATAI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular