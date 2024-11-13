News & Insights

Atai Life Sciences reports Q3 EPS (16c), consensus (16c)

November 13, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $40k vs $87k last year. “As we approach the end of 2024, we continue to see progress and momentum across our pipeline, both with our wholly owned programs and strategic investments,” stated Dr. Srinivas Rao, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of atai. “We are on track to initiate Phase 2 trials for VLS-01 and EMP-01 around year-end and we look forward to topline Phase 2b data from Beckley Psytech’s BPL-003 in the second quarter of 2025. Our team is focused on executing these trials with the utmost scientific rigor and is driven by our goal of being the leader in developing new psychedelic treatment options to mental health patients in need of innovative, safe and effective solutions.”

