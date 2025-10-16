Markets

Atai Life Sciences Prices Underwritten Offering Of About 23.73 Mln Shares At $5.48/shr

October 16, 2025 — 10:49 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - atai Life Sciences (ATAI) announced that it has priced its registered underwritten offering of about 23.73 million common shares, at a price of $5.48 per share. atai has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.56 million common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The company expects gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $130 million.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering, together with existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to advance the clinical development of its product candidates and programs, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on October 20, 2025.

