Atai Life Sciences' Phase 2a Trial Of PCN - 101 Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - atai Life Sciences (ATAI) announced Friday that Perception Neuroscience's Phase 2a clinical trial of PCN -101 or R-ketamine failed to its primary endpoint of a statistically significant change from baseline in participants' MADRS score at 24 hours compared to placebo. The study was focused on patients with treatment-resistant depression.

The New York City-based atai, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said the single 60mg dose of PCN-101 showed an efficacy signal at each time point over the 2-week timeframe of the study.

PCN-101 was found to be generally well-tolerated with rates of sedation and dissociation comparable to placebo.

The Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multi-center study.

