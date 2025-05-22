atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ATAI's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

ATAI has rallied 25.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates ATAI could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at ATAI's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 3 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ATAI for more gains in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

