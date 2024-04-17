Atai Life Sciences N.V. (DB:9VC) Price Target Decreased by 16.60% to 9.92

The average one-year price target for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (DB:9VC) has been revised to 9.92 / share. This is an decrease of 16.60% from the prior estimate of 11.89 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.69 to a high of 20.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 426.43% from the latest reported closing price of 1.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atai Life Sciences N.V.. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9VC is 0.06%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.21% to 14,887K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 869K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9VC by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 776K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management holds 761K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 87.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9VC by 660.77% over the last quarter.

Brown University holds 718K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 624K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9VC by 59.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.