ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (BER:9VC) Price Target Increased by 8.07% to 11.38

The average one-year price target for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (BER:9VC) has been revised to 11.38 / share. This is an increase of 8.07% from the prior estimate of 10.53 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.66 to a high of 19.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,002.55% from the latest reported closing price of 1.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATAI Life Sciences N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9VC is 0.02%, an increase of 37.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 15,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 971K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Brown University holds 718K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 632K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing an increase of 13.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9VC by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 535K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9VC by 80.39% over the last quarter.

VHCIX - Vanguard Health Care Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 444K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9VC by 17.13% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

