ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (BER:9VC) Price Target Decreased by 10.47% to 11.10

The average one-year price target for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (BER:9VC) has been revised to 11.10 / share. This is an decrease of 10.47% from the prior estimate of 12.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.57 to a high of 19.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 466.72% from the latest reported closing price of 1.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATAI Life Sciences N.V.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9VC is 0.02%, a decrease of 30.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.86% to 17,287K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerity Partners holds 1,344K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 960K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 37.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9VC by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 853K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares, representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9VC by 45.80% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 734K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 69.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9VC by 58.29% over the last quarter.

Brown University holds 718K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

