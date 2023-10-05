ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Price Target Increased by 5.04% to 12.57

The average one-year price target for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has been revised to 12.57 / share. This is an increase of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 11.97 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.15 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 859.66% from the latest reported closing price of 1.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATAI Life Sciences N.V.. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 8.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATAI is 0.02%, an increase of 27.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.63% to 15,639K shares. The put/call ratio of ATAI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,108K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares, representing an increase of 33.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAI by 23.42% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 925K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing a decrease of 45.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAI by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Brown University holds 718K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 562K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATAI by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 544K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAI by 82.39% over the last quarter.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders. atai's mission is to bridge the gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides and what patients need. atai is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in New York and London.

