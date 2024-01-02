News & Insights

Markets
ATAI

Atai Life Sciences Announces Positive Results From Phase 1 Study With Oral EMP-01, Stock

January 02, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Germany-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Tuesday announced positive results from its Phase 1 study of orally administered EMP-01, the R-enantiomer of MDMA or 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine.

In the pre-market session, shares are gaining more than 5%

The Phase 1, single-ascending dose, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of EMP-01. Treatment-related adverse events were as expected.

The company said EMP-01 was well-tolerated, and treatment-related adverse events were all expected and generally dose-dependent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.