Atai Life Sciences Announces Positive Results From Phase 1 Study With Oral EMP-01, Stock

(RTTNews) - Germany-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Tuesday announced positive results from its Phase 1 study of orally administered EMP-01, the R-enantiomer of MDMA or 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine.

In the pre-market session, shares are gaining more than 5%

The Phase 1, single-ascending dose, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of EMP-01. Treatment-related adverse events were as expected.

The company said EMP-01 was well-tolerated, and treatment-related adverse events were all expected and generally dose-dependent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.