ATAI Impresses, CDTX Navigates With Confidence, MTSR Builds Momentum, COGT Keeps Scaling The Summit…

(RTTNews) - Investing in biotech stocks is a gamble, especially when it involves clinical-stage companies with no stable revenue streams. In most cases, the clinical trial readouts and regulatory news are make-or-break events that could have a significant impact on the stock prices.

As legendary stock trader Jesse Livermore once advised, "Cut your losses short and let your winners run", a principle that is particularly relevant in the high-stakes arena of biotech investing.

The following are some of the biotech stocks that hit new 52-week highs on Friday (July 18, 2025).

Shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) touched a new 52-week high of $3.35 on Friday as this clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company awaits a key data readout in the coming months. The data readout is from Recognify Life Sciences, a company in which Atai holds a majority stake. Recognify is developing RL-007, an investigational treatment for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS). RL-007 is currently in a phase IIb proof-of-concept study enrolling 234 patients, with topline results expected in mid-2025. The company announced positive topline data from Part 2 of Beckley Psytech's phase 2a Study of BPL-003 in combination with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) for treatment-resistant depression in May of this year. According to the study results, a single dose of BPL-003, administered adjunctively to SSRIs, produced a rapid and durable antidepressant effect for up to three months after dosing.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX), which recently announced positive results from its phase IIb trial of CD388, a non-vaccine preventative of seasonal influenza, and bolstered its cash position, touched a new 52-week high of $61.54 on Friday. The company has sought an end-of-phase II meeting with the FDA to review the CD388 trial results and further discuss the phase III trial design and start time. From a public offering that closed last month, gross proceeds of $402.5 million were raised. Further enhancing its visibility with the institutional investment community, Cidara was added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes on June 30, 2025.

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) touched a 52-week high of $6.44 on Friday, as the company gears up for an important upcoming milestone. Topline data from a phase III trial of lead investigational drug Efzofitimod in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, dubbed EFZO-FIT, are due this quarter (Q3, 2025). Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas (clumps of inflammatory cells) in one or more organs in the body. Sarcoidosis in the lungs is called pulmonary sarcoidosis, and it accounts for 90% or more of the cases. Shortness of breath, dry cough, fatigue, and wheezing are some of the symptoms of pulmonary sarcoidosis. Corticosteroids are commonly used in the treatment of sarcoidosis. The primary endpoint of the EFZO-FIT study is steroid reduction measured as the absolute change from baseline to week 48. Secondary endpoints include measures of sarcoidosis symptoms and lung function.

Maze Therapeutics Inc. (MAZE), which debuted on the Nasdaq early this year, has a clinical trial catalyst to watch related to MZE782, its investigational drug for chronic kidney disease and phenylketonuria. MZE782 is under phase I development in healthy volunteers, with initial data, including proof-of-mechanism biomarker results, anticipated this quarter (Q3 2025). The phase I results will form the basis for initiating two separate phase II clinical trials of MZE782 in CKD and PKU.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) touched a 52-week high of $12.95 on Friday. The company announced positive top-line results, achieving statistical significance across all primary and key secondary endpoints from Part 2 of its phase II trial of Bezuclastinib in patients with Non-Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis, dubbed SUMMIT, early this month. Bezuclastinib is also under a phase II trial in people with Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis, dubbed APEX, with topline data expected in the second half of 2025.

Metsera Inc. (MTSR), which has an upcoming clinical milestone involving its investigational drug, MET-097i, touched an all-time high of $47.40 on Friday. A phase IIb trial designed to assess weight loss of different weekly doses of MET-097i over 28 weeks in participants with obesity or overweight without type 2 diabetes, dubbed VESPER-1, is underway, with preliminary results expected in mid-2025. The company's shares debuted on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 31, 2025, and the 180-day lockup period expires on July 30, 2025.

