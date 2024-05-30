News & Insights

Atacama Executives Attend Timmins Mining Expo

May 30, 2024 — 10:16 am EDT

Atacama Resources International (ACRL) has released an update.

Top executives from Atacama Resources International are set to attend the Canada Mining Expo in Timmins, showcasing their latest findings and exploring industry innovations. The team, including the company’s lead geophysicist and geologist, will engage with vendors and experts to guide the development of their mining assets in Northern Ontario. Their participation underscores the importance of regional expertise in advancing Atacama’s upcoming gold, lithium, cobalt, and graphite projects.

