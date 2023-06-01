Atacadao (B3:CRFB3) Price Target Decreased by 7.78% to 17.03

The average one-year price target for Atacadao (B3:CRFB3) has been revised to 17.03 / share. This is an decrease of 7.78% from the prior estimate of 18.46 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.79% from the latest reported closing price of 9.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atacadao. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRFB3 is 0.26%, an increase of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 182,451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 27,290K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,028K shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 30.79% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 9,815K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 7,865K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,709K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 8.54% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,191K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,497K shares, representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 21.87% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 7,180K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,491K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 11.75% over the last quarter.

