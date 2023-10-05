Atacadao (B3:CRFB3) Price Target Decreased by 6.25% to 14.75

The average one-year price target for Atacadao (B3:CRFB3) has been revised to 14.75 / share. This is an decrease of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 15.73 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.51 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.00% from the latest reported closing price of 8.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atacadao. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRFB3 is 0.24%, a decrease of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 194,851K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 24,646K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,290K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 32.79% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 9,815K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 8,088K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,200K shares, representing an increase of 35.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 88.25% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 8,077K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,577K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 39.16% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 7,609K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing an increase of 85.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 0.89% over the last quarter.

