Atacadao (B3:CRFB3) Price Target Decreased by 6.10% to 15.73

The average one-year price target for Atacadao (B3:CRFB3) has been revised to 15.73 / share. This is an decrease of 6.10% from the prior estimate of 16.75 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.51 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.65% from the latest reported closing price of 13.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atacadao. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRFB3 is 0.25%, an increase of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.63% to 188,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 24,646K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,290K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 32.79% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 9,815K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 7,606K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,865K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 29.69% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 7,577K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,677K shares, representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 19.25% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,361K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,191K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 29.23% over the last quarter.

