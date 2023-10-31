Atacadao (B3:CRFB3) Price Target Decreased by 5.24% to 13.97

The average one-year price target for Atacadao (B3:CRFB3) has been revised to 13.97 / share. This is an decrease of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 14.75 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.62% from the latest reported closing price of 8.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atacadao. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRFB3 is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 196,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 24,646K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,290K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 32.79% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 9,815K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 8,969K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,606K shares, representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 16.33% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 8,088K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,200K shares, representing an increase of 35.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 88.25% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 8,077K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,577K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRFB3 by 39.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.