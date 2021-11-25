Banking
ATAI

ATA shares slump 37% in early trade after major client Dyson cuts business ties

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published

Shares in ATA IMS Bhd plunged 36.6% in early trade on Friday after major client Dyson Ltd cut business ties with the Malaysian supplier.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Shares in ATA IMS Bhd ATAI.KL plunged 36.6% in early trade on Friday after major client Dyson Ltd cut business ties with the Malaysian supplier.

High-tech home appliance maker Dyson told Reuters it had cut ties with the supplier, which makes parts for Dyson's vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, following an audit of the company's labour practices and allegations by a whistleblower.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +603 23338008; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATAI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular