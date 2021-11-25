ATA shares slump 37% in early trade after major client Dyson cuts business ties

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Shares in ATA IMS Bhd ATAI.KL plunged 36.6% in early trade on Friday after major client Dyson Ltd cut business ties with the Malaysian supplier.

High-tech home appliance maker Dyson told Reuters it had cut ties with the supplier, which makes parts for Dyson's vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, following an audit of the company's labour practices and allegations by a whistleblower.

