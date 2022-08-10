ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might ATA Creativity Global Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When ATA Creativity Global last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth CN¥62m. Importantly, its cash burn was CN¥36m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 21 months as of March 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time. NasdaqGM:AACG Debt to Equity History August 10th 2022

How Well Is ATA Creativity Global Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that ATA Creativity Global is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 7.8% in the last year. The good news is that operating revenue increased by 24% in the last year, indicating that the business is gaining some traction. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how ATA Creativity Global has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Easily Can ATA Creativity Global Raise Cash?

While ATA Creativity Global seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

ATA Creativity Global's cash burn of CN¥36m is about 9.0% of its CN¥404m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is ATA Creativity Global's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought ATA Creativity Global's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about ATA Creativity Global's situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 2 warning signs for ATA Creativity Global (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

