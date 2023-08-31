ATA Creativity Global - ADR (AACG) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for ATA Creativity Global - ADR (NASDAQ:AACG) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 763.08% from the latest reported closing price of 1.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATA Creativity Global - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AACG is 0.25%, a decrease of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.02% to 6,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,581K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,880K shares, representing a decrease of 127.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AACG by 72.21% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 832K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares, representing a decrease of 14.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AACG by 12.73% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 663K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 48.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AACG by 71.62% over the last quarter.

MSSGX - Inception Portfolio CLASS I holds 549K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VHCIX - Vanguard Health Care Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 443K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AACG by 14.29% over the last quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATA is focused on providing quality educational experiences and services for students throughout China and abroad. ATA aims to offer online, on-campus, and other education programs through a network of global education partners.

