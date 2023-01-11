At Walt Disney, the G in ESG stands for goofy

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s sadly fitting that Walt Disney persists with Mickey Mouse corporate governance. The $176 billion entertainment empire on Wednesday appointed Nike Chairman Mark Parker to run its board, too. He is also being tasked with finding yet another successor for Chief Executive Bob Iger. And he’ll be squaring off with pushy investor Nelson Peltz. The silly drama never ends.

In November, Disney abruptly ousted Bob Chapek shortly after giving him a new three-year deal to reign over the Magic Kingdom and brought Iger out of retirement. Parker, who has been a director at Disney since 2016, was around for all of it. It makes him an odd choice to put in charge of rectifying the mismanaged transition in which he played a role.

The board’s clumsy decisions go even further. Parker is filling the chair’s seat being vacated by Susan Arnold. She was put at the head of the table at the end of 2021 and is leaving now because her 15 years of directorship tenure are up under Disney’s rules. It begs the question of why, if Parker makes so much sense now, he didn’t a year ago, to preempt another disruptive changeover.

This sort of disorder only fuels unhappy shareholders. After fending off Third Point’s Dan Loeb, who struck an agreement with Disney following the company's addition of the former Meta Platforms executive Carolyn Everson to the board, Disney now will have to tangle with Peltz’s Trian. After unsuccessfully haggling with Iger, he is starting a proxy fight to get himself on the board. Trian cites the poor succession planning, bad judgement on the deal to buy parts of Fox and its struggle with profitability at its streaming services. Disney preempted Peltz’s announcement and urged shareholders not to support him.

Given the many challenges, Parker will be spreading himself thin. Only a handful of executives, including 91-year-old Rupert Murdoch at Fox and News Corp, chair two S&P 500 companies, according to Equilar. Unless Parker plans to step down at Nike – and the $198 billion shoemaker gave no indication of that happening on Wednesday – shareholders of both companies may get short-changed. At Disney, they’re getting all too used to it.

CONTEXT NEWS

Walt Disney said on Jan. 11 that the board elected Mark Parker to be chairman, effective following the annual meeting of shareholders. Parker has been a Disney director since 2016, and he also serves as executive chairman of Nike.

Parker is replacing Susan Arnold, who took the role on Dec. 31, 2021. She will not stand for re-election because of the Disney board’s 15-year term limit on tenure.

Disney also said that shareholder Trian Partners had nominated founding partner Nelson Peltz to serve on the company’s board. It added that while it has engaged with Peltz “numerous times over the last few months,” the board does not endorse Peltz as a nominee and recommendeds that shareholders vote against him.

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin)

