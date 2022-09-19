At US$96.11, Is It Time To Put Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) On Your Watch List?

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$128 and falling to the lows of US$96.11. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Arrow Electronics' current trading price of US$96.11 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Arrow Electronics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Arrow Electronics Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Arrow Electronics is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Arrow Electronics’s ratio of 4.42x is below its peer average of 15.03x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electronic industry. However, given that Arrow Electronics’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Arrow Electronics?

NYSE:ARW Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -13% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Arrow Electronics. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ARW is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ARW, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ARW for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Arrow Electronics at this point in time. For example - Arrow Electronics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Arrow Electronics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

