At US$94.25, Is Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Worth Looking At Closely?

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN), might not be a large cap stock, but it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of US$93.24 to US$94.62. However, is this the true valuation level of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Magellan Health’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Magellan Health worth?

Magellan Health appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 71.64x is currently well-above the industry average of 20.34x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Magellan Health’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Magellan Health generate?

NasdaqGS:MGLN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Magellan Health's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MGLN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe MGLN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MGLN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for MGLN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Magellan Health as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Magellan Health you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Magellan Health, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.