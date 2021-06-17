At US$92.69, Is Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Worth Looking At Closely?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Seagate Technology Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Seagate Technology Holdings?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Seagate Technology Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $110.27, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Seagate Technology Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Seagate Technology Holdings generate?

NasdaqGS:STX Earnings and Revenue Growth June 17th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Seagate Technology Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 42%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? STX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Seagate Technology Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Seagate Technology Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

