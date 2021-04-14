At US$92.53, Is Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Worth Looking At Closely?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Dell Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Dell Technologies still cheap?

Good news, investors! Dell Technologies is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $139.74, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Dell Technologies’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Dell Technologies generate?

NYSE:DELL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -19% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Dell Technologies. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although DELL is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DELL, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DELL for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Dell Technologies (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Dell Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

