At US$91.77, Is Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Worth Looking At Closely?

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Franklin Electric’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Franklin Electric Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Franklin Electric’s ratio of 24.27x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 21.27x, which means if you buy Franklin Electric today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Franklin Electric should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Franklin Electric’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Franklin Electric look like?

NasdaqGS:FELE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 25th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 14% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for Franklin Electric. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FELE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FELE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FELE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for FELE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Franklin Electric as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Franklin Electric you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Franklin Electric, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

