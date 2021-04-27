At US$90.92, Is MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Worth Looking At Closely?

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine MSC Industrial Direct’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is MSC Industrial Direct still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.00% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy MSC Industrial Direct today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $88.27, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because MSC Industrial Direct’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will MSC Industrial Direct generate?

NYSE:MSM Earnings and Revenue Growth April 27th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. MSC Industrial Direct's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 81%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MSM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MSM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with MSC Industrial Direct, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in MSC Industrial Direct, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

