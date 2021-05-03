At US$84.04, Is It Time To Put PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) On Your Watch List?

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$103 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$83.62. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PriceSmart's current trading price of US$84.04 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PriceSmart’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is PriceSmart worth?

According to my valuation model, PriceSmart seems to be fairly priced at around 3.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy PriceSmart today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $86.91, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, PriceSmart’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of PriceSmart look like?

NasdaqGS:PSMT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. PriceSmart's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PSMT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PSMT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into PriceSmart, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with PriceSmart, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in PriceSmart, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

