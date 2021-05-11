At US$83.97, Is It Time To Put The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) On Your Watch List?

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$96.13 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$80.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ensign Group's current trading price of US$83.97 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ensign Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Ensign Group worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ensign Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $98.09, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Ensign Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Ensign Group generate?

NasdaqGS:ENSG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ensign Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ENSG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ENSG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Ensign Group mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Ensign Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

