At US$82.96, Is It Time To Put Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) On Your Watch List?

While Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Elastic’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Elastic Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Elastic is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $131.48, but it is currently trading at US$82.96 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Elastic’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Elastic look like?

NYSE:ESTC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 29th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 28% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Elastic. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ESTC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ESTC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ESTC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Elastic has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Elastic, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

