At US$82.67, Is Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$226 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$82.67. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Appian's current trading price of US$82.67 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Appian’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Appian worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.16% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Appian today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $77.15, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Appian’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Appian look like?

NasdaqGM:APPN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Appian, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? APPN seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on APPN for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on APPN should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Appian as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Appian (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Appian, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

