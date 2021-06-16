At US$82.48, Is It Time To Put The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) On Your Watch List?

While The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$91.33 and falling to the lows of US$78.07. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Timken's current trading price of US$82.48 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Timken’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Timken?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Timken today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $93.20, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Timken’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Timken?

NYSE:TKR Earnings and Revenue Growth June 16th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Timken's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 52%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TKR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TKR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Timken, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Timken, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Timken, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

