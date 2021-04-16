At US$80.98, Is Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Worth Looking At Closely?

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Franklin Electric’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Franklin Electric worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Franklin Electric’s ratio of 37.5x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 35.63x, which means if you buy Franklin Electric today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Franklin Electric should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Franklin Electric’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Franklin Electric generate?

NasdaqGS:FELE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 16th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Franklin Electric's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 38%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FELE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FELE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FELE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FELE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Franklin Electric, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Franklin Electric, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

