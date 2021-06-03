At US$80.90, Is It Time To Put Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Brown-Forman’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Brown-Forman?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 32%, trading at US$80.90 compared to my intrinsic value of $61.45. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Furthermore, Brown-Forman’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Brown-Forman?

NYSE:BF.B Earnings and Revenue Growth June 3rd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Brown-Forman's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 20%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BF.B’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe BF.B should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BF.B for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for BF.B, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Brown-Forman, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Brown-Forman.

If you are no longer interested in Brown-Forman, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

