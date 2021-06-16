At US$77.53, Is It Time To Put Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) On Your Watch List?

While Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Perficient’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Perficient?

According to my valuation model, Perficient seems to be fairly priced at around 7.60% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Perficient today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $72.05, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Perficient’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Perficient look like?

NasdaqGS:PRFT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 16th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Perficient. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? PRFT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PRFT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Perficient at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Perficient.

If you are no longer interested in Perficient, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

